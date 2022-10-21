CU video leak case: Court dismisses bail application of accused

A district court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Sanjiv Singh, an accused in Chandigarh University (CU) video leak case, pronouncing that the applicant-accused does not deserve the concession of regular bail. Earlier, Singh’s bail had been dismissed by a Kharar court on October 12.

While pronouncing the order on a bail application of Singh, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Avtar Singh Barda ordered, “The applicant-accused does not deserve the concession of regular bail and the instant application carries no weight in it and same is accordingly dismissed.”

The counsel for bail applicant has argued that applicant has not committed any offence and is innocent. It was submitted that the only allegation levelled against the applicant is that he is the recipient of video forwarded by the woman accused.

The defence counsel argued that only the pictures/video of the woman were received and the same have not been forwarded to any person. The counsel for applicant has prayed for allowing the bail application.

The prosecution opposed the bail on grounds that the applicant has committed heinous offence and has played an active role in the occurrence. He prayed that bail application may be dismissed.

While pronouncing the orders, the court observed, “It is revealed that no doubt the name of applicant has not been mentioned in the FIR but during investigation, on disclosure statement of woman co-accused, his name has cropped up in the present case.”

The orders read that as per prosecution version, the woman co-accused used to make obscene videos of girls in the washroom and used to send them to the applicant and other co-accused. In this way, the bail applicant along with co-accused has committed the offence of publishing or transmitting of sexually explicit act or conduct in electronic form. In this way, there are serious allegations against the applicant.

The offences under which the bail applicant has been booked are heinous and dangerous to society. Moreover, these days such incidents are on the rise wherein innocent people of society are being duped by uploading/transmitting the objectionable/pornographic photographs on Facebook, messenger etc.