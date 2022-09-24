CU video leak: Accused had no links with the woman, say kin

THE FAMILY and lawyer of one of the accused in the Chandigarh University video leak controversy, claimed that he did not have any interaction with the accused woman student for a while now. They claimed that he did not know the other accused as well.

Speaking to the media in Kharar, Friday, D K Sharma who is representing one of the accused, said to be the friend of the woman accused (a student of the university), said that since the investigation is on going, they could not comment much on the case but there are certain things which could highlight that how his client was dragged into the case.

“My client (the accused) studied until Class 9 and then started working in a bakery in Rohru near Shimla. It is where he met the woman accused, but for the some time he has not been talking to her and had also blocked her number. The woman used to call him and few days before the incident came to light, the woman had called the younger brother of my client,” Sharma said.

Stating further, Sharma said that he had also come to know from the family that his client was also not known to the other accused who was arrested from Dhalli in Himachal Pradesh. “There is a possibility that both met some time ago but the family told me that they were not friends as is claimed,” he said.

The police officials said that they had been verifying all the claims of the family and that the investigation was going on in the case and at this moment they cannot say much. ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo who is heading the all women Special Investigating Team (SIT) was not available for comments.