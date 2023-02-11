CU launches V-Chandigarhians, a group to give back to City Beautiful

Chandigarh University (CU), in association with Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), on Saturday launched ‘V-Chandigarhians’, a community group that will aim to give back to City Beautiful in whatever ways possible. The group was launched at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Saturday.

On Saturday, while Inaugurating the group, Satnam Singh Sandhu, the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, said that the 22-year-old varsity, which has a strong alumni network of more than 10,000 ex-students, will provide a platform where youths of the city could connect with each other and share their innovative ideas for improving the daily life of Chandigarhians.

Sandhu said, “Over the years, we have received so much from the city. It is time to pay back to Chandigarh. Through ‘V-Chandigarhians’, we will connect with the strong force of the city youth and celebrate the spirit of the City Beautiful. We have invite our ex-students from Chandigarh to contribute towards the welfare and development of the city.”

He further added, “Through ‘V-Chandigarhians’ we will all work together as a team to contribute to various social development initiatives in the field of education, healthcare, women empowerment, environment, sustainable development, renewable energy, smart city, child healthcare, and most importantly, the field of higher education.”

About 300 ex-students attended the alumni meet on Saturday.

Shaksham Puniyani, who studied BSc Animation (2021 Batch) at CU, and is the man behind Noisy Studios, said, “The start-up ecosystem in Chandigarh is looking up at the moment and I wish to contribute to it through my start-up. I owe so much to Chandigarh University for teaching me management and network building, which helps me in managing my company.”

Another alumni, Mohit Thakur of 2018 three-year LLB batch, who is currently serving as the Assistant Advocate General with Punjab Government, added that he would be happy to provide free-of-cost coaching to students who aspire to make a career in judicial and civil services.