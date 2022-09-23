CU says none of its former employees under suspicion, yet

Five days after the alleged video leak incident was reported from Chandigarh University in Gharuan, the management of the university on Thursday claimed that none of their ex-employees were under the radar of suspicion.

The campus of a private university in Punjab’s Mohali had erupted in protests on Saturday night over “rumours” that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded by a hosteler. Following the preliminary investigation, police arrested a woman student and two youths from Himachal Pradesh.

After the incident had come to light on September 18, police had registered a case and arrested the three persons including a woman student of the university.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Chandigarh University’s Dean A S Kang denied that any ex-employee had been questioned as of now.

Police had questioned some persons from Punjab who were in contact with the accused.

Investigators so far in their probe have determined that the arrested woman student in the case had not shared videos of other woman with anyone, even as they stated that they were waiting for the forensics report of the accused’s cell phone before they could say anything positively.

The three accused, who have been arrested in the case so far, have been questioned by the SIT for more than 15 hours to know whether videos of any other girl in the hostel had been made and whether the woman accused had shared objectionable/private videos with any person, other than her Shimla-based friend.

The family members of the third accused, who was arrested from Dhalli in Himchal Pradesh, (HP) have said that he did not have any connection with the other two accused and that his picture had been misused by someone.

Advertisement

A senior police officer from Chandigarh said that everything shall be clear in a day or two after the forensic examination results of the cell phones of the accused is received.