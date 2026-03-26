CU enters global top 300 in 3 subjects, ranked in 11 disciplines

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The Chandigarh University has delivered an impressive performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, securing positions in 11 subjects more than double its tally of five subjects in 2025. The achievement highlights the university’s rapidly growing global academic stature.
The university has broken into the world’s top 300 in three key disciplines: Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering.
Additionally, it now ranks among the top 400 globally in six subjects, a significant jump from just two subjects last year.
Expressing satisfaction, Vice-Chancellor Dr Raviraja N Seetharam said, “It’s truly gratifying to see that Chandigarh University secured top rankings in 11 subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026, which is more than double compared to five subjects in 2025.”
He added, “The 11 subjects include Computer Science and Information Systems, Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Business and Management Studies, and Economics. Chandigarh University has always been committed to nurturing young talent through academic excellence, quality placements, industry-centric research, and a flexible learning environment.”
Senior managing director Deepinder Singh Sandhu termed the achievement a matter of pride, stating,“Within just 14 years of its inception, Chandigarh University continues its upward march in global rankings by debuting in six new subjects and improving performance in five key disciplines. This underscores our commitment to excellence in higher education.”
The university recorded notable improvements across disciplines. In Computer Science, it moved up from the 301–350 bracket to 250–300. Electrical & Electronics Engineering saw a major leap from 401–450 to 251–300, while Business & Management climbed over 100 ranks to 301–350. Chemistry witnessed a sharp rise from 551–600 to 351–400.
In a significant milestone, the Chandigarh University made its debut in six subjects: Chemical Engineering, Biological Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, and Economics, strengthening its academic footprint globally.
India has recorded its best-ever performance in the QS subject rankings, with the number of ranked institutions rising from 79 in 2025 to 99 in 2026, making it the fourth most represented country worldwide.
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