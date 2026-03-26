CU enters global top 300 in 3 subjects, ranked in 11 disciplines

Chandigarh University has broken into the world’s top 300 in three key disciplines: Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering.

The Chandigarh University has delivered an impressive performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, securing positions in 11 subjects more than double its tally of five subjects in 2025. The achievement highlights the university’s rapidly growing global academic stature.

The university has broken into the world’s top 300 in three key disciplines: Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering.

Additionally, it now ranks among the top 400 globally in six subjects, a significant jump from just two subjects last year.

Expressing satisfaction, Vice-Chancellor Dr Raviraja N Seetharam said, “It’s truly gratifying to see that Chandigarh University secured top rankings in 11 subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026, which is more than double compared to five subjects in 2025.”