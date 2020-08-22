CTU launches Independent Transport System to digitise Chandigarh’s bus network

Besides enabling digital monitoring of the city's bus network, under the new system four cameras will be fitted inside each bus to monitor the behavior of the crew and the passengers. (Representational)

Passengers will now be able to know the exact location of the buses and monitor it on real time basis as Chandigarh’s bus network is set to digitised.

In a major stride towards digitalisation of the transport system, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on Monday launched its Independent Transport System. UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore launched the system at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Besides enabling digital monitoring of the city’s bus network, under the new system four cameras will be fitted inside each bus to monitor the behavior of the crew and the passengers. The fleet will be monitored in the central control room of the CTU.

An emergency button will be available for both the driver and the passengers to solicit urgent help from the police and ambulance, when required.

The digital system will enable the administration to monitor the exact location of the buses, collection of revenue and the load of passengers in each route. There will be digital display of the buses’ timings in each bus queue shelter. The central control room will also have the data of every bus running in the city.

The passengers will also be able to track the timings and location of the buses on the ‘trycityBUS’ mobile app. The application will also provide details about the fare, location of nearby bus stops, besides suggesting alternate routes for the travel of the passengers.

The digital system to be used by the CTU has already been developed by Sytem Inegrator M/s Amnex Info Technologies. The system has been introduced in 100 buses covering 14 routes till now. The passengers information display screens have been installed at bus terminals in Sector 17 and 43, at Railway Station and 12 other bus queue shelters in different locations. The CTU is further planning to cover the entire fleet of 350 buses on 64 routes in the next few months.

The digitized transport management system will be the first step towards making Chandigarh a Smart City. The project will be partly funded by World Bank and will be completed by end of this year.

