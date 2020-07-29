CSIR-CSIO gets new chief

Dr S Anantha Ramakrishna Dr S Anantha Ramakrishna

Dr S Anantha Ramakrishna, Professor, Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur joined as Director CSIR-CSIO, on Tuesday.

Professor Ramakrishna stated that it will be his privilege to lead Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), a premier national laboratory dedicated to research, design and development of scientific and industrial instruments.

Besides being awarded the Bhatnagar award, Dr Ramakrishna is also a recipient of the Swarnajayanti Fellowship, INSA Young Scientist Medal and Homi Bhabha Prize. Known for his specialisation in Optics and Condensed Matter Physics he has also made fundamental contributions in the field of metamaterials, and in developing new forms of anisotropic photonic materials.

He is Visiting Professor, Nanophotonics and Metrology group, Ecole Polytechnique Federale Lausanne, Switzerland, and also teaches at the Institut Fresnel, Universite Aix Marseille-I, France.

The professor said that CSIO is poised to stimulate growth of Instrument Industry in India. He further added that CSIO is working in close partnership with major industries, PSUs, MSMEs and ministries to face the challenge posed by Covid- 19. It has come up with several innovative solutions like disinfecting chambers, face shields, electrostatic sprayers, contactless thermometers, precision safety goggles etc, to help the frontline warriors.

The professor added that he will do his best to strengthen the existing capabilities of CSIO.

