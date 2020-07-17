CRSA files damage suit of 9 lakh against international roller skater for maligning its reputation

The suit has been filed in the Court of Civil Judge, Junior Division, Kushal Singla. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on August 14. The suit has been filed in the Court of Civil Judge, Junior Division, Kushal Singla. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on August 14.

The Chandigarh Roller Skating Association has filed a damage suit of Rs 9 lakh against an international skating hockey player, Navdeep Puri, for allegedly maligning and tainting the reputation of the association and its president through social media.

The suit has been filed in the Court of Civil Judge, Junior Division, Kushal Singla. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on August 14.

In the petition, it has been argued that Puri has represented Chandigarh Roller Skating Quards Team as a member, selected by a board of the association for about last 10 years.

It has been alleged in the petition that Puri has harmed the reputation of the association by publicly publishing a defamatory statement, with abusive language, against its president Jagpal Singh, on social media platform named Facebook in November 2019, in order to hamper and tarnish the reputation of the association, its president and other officials. It said that the association has faced a great loss/damage to its reputation in the society because of Puri’s statement.

Association has thus pleaded that Puri be summoned to stand his trial and be punished according to law, while a compensation of Rs 9 lakh along with interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum be granted in favour of the association, by way of damages causing loss and injury to the plaintiff, in the interest of justice.

Meanwhile, on being contacted, Navdeep Puri said, “I have brought laurels to the Chandigarh team, and I have raised voice against the corruption in the association. It is just to harass me, so that I leave my game. I will file a reply in the Court.”

Puri has played several international tournaments, including Asian Roller Skating Championship at Taiwan.

