CRRID employees protest against non-payment of salaries for three months

Employees of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Friday staged a protest at the campus against non-payment of their salaries for the last three months.

The employees protested under the banner of CRRID Employees Welfare Association (CEWA) and Punjab State Cooperatives, Boards, Corporations Employees/Workers Mahasangh, and raised slogans against the management of CRRID for their failures in resolving administrative and financial issues, including non-disbursement of salaries of the employees for more than three months.

“We will intensify our protests in case our grievances are not resolved at the earliest,” read a statement released by the employees later. The members of CEWA also assured the team of Mahasangh to actively participate in the collective rally to be held on October 5 at Udhyog Bhawan, Sector 17, Chandigarh, to highlight their issues.

“Despite repeated requests and appeals from the CRRID employees to the management, matters related to disbursement of salaries were never sorted. The management has not responded to any of our requests so far and has taken no concrete steps towards resolving the issues,” the statement added. The employees alleged that the CRRID management also failed to deposit the statutory contributions to TDS and PF for the month of August 2021 to the respective government agencies.

“In contravention to the mandate of ICSSR guidelines, a majority of CRRID governing body are non-academic members from non-social science background. The management of CRRID exemplifies nepotism. An example of that is Davinder Pal Singh Sandhu, a governing body member and also the son-in-law of Late Rashpal Malhotra, the founder and former executive vice-chairman CRRID. Davinder Sandhu was appointed as the successor immediately after Rashpal Malhotra’s demise on May 4,” the statement added.