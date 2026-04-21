Crowds swell for pind clinic vacancies in state, spotlight on Punjab’s job crisis

Many candidates turned up at the Civil Surgeon office in Punjab’s Sangrur Monday for just 117 ‘pind clinic in-charge’ vacancies underlining the prevailing unemployment and highlighting the stark gap between demand and supply of jobs in the state. The rush was particularly striking because the job is temporary and the candidates will only be paid Rs 620 per day.

The candidates at the venue, meanwhile, alleged lack of basic arrangements such as drinking water despite the scorching heat.

Looking at the heavy turnout, Civil Surgeon (Sangrur) Dr Amarjeet Kaur said, “Hundreds have turned up for the vacancies of pind clinic in-charge and we are busy attending to them… we will continue tomorrow… (as we could not attend all the candidates today).”