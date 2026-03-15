Cross-border smuggling modules busted in Amritsar, six held: police

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Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested six persons of two cross-border smuggling modules and seized six pistols and 3.5 kg of heroin from their possession.
Police identified the arrested persons as Karan Singh (26) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (22) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, Makhandeen, alias Makhan (22) of Nag Kalan in Amritsar, Rakesh, alias Keshu (26) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, Chamkor Singh, alias Chamkor (23) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, and Jasbir Singh, alias Beera, alias Raghu (19) of Mullechak village in Amritsar.
Police said that they seized three PX 5.7×28mm TISAS Turkey pistols, two .30 bore pistols, one 9mm pistol, and 60 live cartridges.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “The arrested persons were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. They were receiving consignments near the Indo-Pak border. The accused operated under a cross-border handler.”
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Police noticed Karan Singh and Gurpreet on a motorcycle. Police recovered two TISAS Turkey pistols, magazines and 20 live cartridges from them. On their disclosure, police recovered one more TISAS Turkey pistol and one .30 bore pistol.”
Bhullar said, “Two accused named their supplier, Makhandeen, alias Makhan. Police arrested him with one .30 bore pistol, magazine, and ammunition.”
Police said that they arrested Rakesh, alias Keshu and Chamkor Singh with 200 grams of heroin in another case. On their disclosure, 800 gm more heroin was seized, police said.
Police arrested Jasbir Singh, alias Beera, alias Raghu, with 2.5 kg of heroin.
Police registered three FIRs: No. 59 dated 08-03-2026 under section 25(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Gate Hakima; No. 53 dated 10-03-2026 under sections 21-C and 21-B of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chheharta; and No. 27 dated 08-03-2026 under section 21-C of the NDPS Act at Police Station Verka.
DGP Yadav said investigations continue to establish forward and backward linkages.
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