Cross-border smuggling modules busted in Amritsar, six held: police

Bhullar said, “Two accused named their supplier, Makhandeen, alias Makhan. Police arrested him with one .30 bore pistol, magazine, and ammunition.” (File Photo)

Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested six persons of two cross-border smuggling modules and seized six pistols and 3.5 kg of heroin from their possession.

Police identified the arrested persons as Karan Singh (26) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (22) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, Makhandeen, alias Makhan (22) of Nag Kalan in Amritsar, Rakesh, alias Keshu (26) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, Chamkor Singh, alias Chamkor (23) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, and Jasbir Singh, alias Beera, alias Raghu (19) of Mullechak village in Amritsar.

Police said that they seized three PX 5.7×28mm TISAS Turkey pistols, two .30 bore pistols, one 9mm pistol, and 60 live cartridges.