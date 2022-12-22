Cross-border narco-terrorism on rise, must be nipped in the bud: Punjab & Haryana HC

“With increased use of drones to transport drugs and weapons, cross-border narco-terrorism is on the rise and must be nipped in the bud with a heavy hand,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed while dismissing the bail plea of a Tarn Taran resident accused of smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

According to the prosecution, Gurmeet Singh, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, allegedly got heroin from Pakistan and supplied the contraband in various parts of Punjab. He was allegedly in touch with Pakistani smugglers and was likely to finalise a deal with them soon.

According to the prosecution, on May 25, 2022, police got secret information that Singh was smuggling huge quantities of heroin near the Bharowal border outpost. SI Vinod Sharma and other police officers reached the outpost and informed BSF officials. Around 11pm, a drone was found coming from the Pakistan side and was fired at. It dropped two packets of heroin and went back to the Pakistan side. The packets contained 1.120 kg of heroin each. Altogether, 2.24 kg of heroin was recovered.

Singh’s counsel argued that the FIR in the case was registered on August 10, 2021, and the investigating agency raided the Muhawa border outpost on August 9/10 but made no recovery. He contended that the recovery allegedly made on May 25, 2022, at Bharowal could not be connected to him. Therefore, Singh should be granted anticipatory bail, particularly when he has no criminal antecedents, his counsel argued.

The state counsel submitted that Singh had deliberately misled the investigating agency. He allegedly refused to hand over his phone and SIM card, saying his mother had destroyed them. Subsequently, following a court order, he handed over his wife’s mobile phone to police. The counsel contended that since the allegations were serious, Singh did not deserve anticipatory bail, particularly when he had deliberately misled the probe.

The bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi agreed that the allegations against Singh were extremely serious and denied him bail. “With increased use of drones to transport drugs and weapons, cross-border narco-terrorism is on the rise and must be nipped in the bud with a heavy hand. Therefore, the investigating agencies must have complete latitude in investigating such cases,” the judge said.