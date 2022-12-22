scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Cross-border narco-terrorism on rise, must be nipped in the bud: Punjab & Haryana HC

The court made the observation while denying anticipatory bail to a man accused of smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

“With increased use of drones to transport drugs and weapons, cross-border narco-terrorism is on the rise and must be nipped in the bud with a heavy hand,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed while dismissing the bail plea of a Tarn Taran resident accused of smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

According to the prosecution, Gurmeet Singh, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, allegedly got heroin from Pakistan and supplied the contraband in various parts of Punjab. He was allegedly in touch with Pakistani smugglers and was likely to finalise a deal with them soon.

According to the prosecution, on May 25, 2022, police got secret information that Singh was smuggling huge quantities of heroin near the Bharowal border outpost. SI Vinod Sharma and other police officers reached the outpost and informed BSF officials. Around 11pm, a drone was found coming from the Pakistan side and was fired at. It dropped two packets of heroin and went back to the Pakistan side. The packets contained 1.120 kg of heroin each. Altogether, 2.24 kg of heroin was recovered.

Singh’s counsel argued that the FIR in the case was registered on August 10, 2021, and the investigating agency raided the Muhawa border outpost on August 9/10 but made no recovery. He contended that the recovery allegedly made on May 25, 2022, at Bharowal could not be connected to him. Therefore, Singh should be granted anticipatory bail, particularly when he has no criminal antecedents, his counsel argued.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

The state counsel submitted that Singh had deliberately misled the investigating agency. He allegedly refused to hand over his phone and SIM card, saying his mother had destroyed them. Subsequently, following a court order, he handed over his wife’s mobile phone to police. The counsel contended that since the allegations were serious, Singh did not deserve anticipatory bail, particularly when he had deliberately misled the probe.

More from Chandigarh

The bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi agreed that the allegations against Singh were extremely serious and denied him bail. “With increased use of drones to transport drugs and weapons, cross-border narco-terrorism is on the rise and must be nipped in the bud with a heavy hand. Therefore, the investigating agencies must have complete latitude in investigating such cases,” the judge said.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 03:10:53 pm
Next Story

Protestors lathi charged as Ludhiana Municipal Corporation carries out anti-encroachment drive at Buddha Nullah Fish Market

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close