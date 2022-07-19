Crores being demanded to withdraw rape case against my brothers: Balwinder Bains

Lok Insaaf Party leader Balwinder Singh Bains Monday claimed that “crores were being demanded” from his family to “withdraw the rape case” in which three of his brothers, including party founder and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, have been arrested.

“Crores are being demanded from us for withdrawing the case. It is a case of extortion. We are not going to give them even 20 paise. We will fight this case because we are innocent. These people will say from their own mouths that they got a false case registered against us,” said Balwinder, addressing a press conference Ludhiana’s Circuit House.

“We have already demanded a CBI probe and filed pleas in the High Court and Supreme Court but we were told to surrender first. We have done what the court ordered us and now we will fight it till justice is not served,” he added.

Balwinder claimed that his brothers have been “framed” in the false case under a conspiracy by Shiromani Akali Dal. “Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia are behind the fake rape case against my brothers. They weaved this conspiracy in connivance with Harish Rai Dhanda,” alleged Balwinder. He claimed that the Akali Dal was taking revenge as he and Simarjeet always “exposed” misdeeds of Badals. “Akalis consider us responsible for the downfall of their government. Hence they planned this conspiracy”.

“Truth is being hidden…the complainant is not what she is portraying herself to be. It has been over a year that an auto driver had submitted a complaint against her but no action has been taken yet,” alleged Balwinder.

The Bains brothers had parted ways with SAD ahead of 2012 Punjab Assembly election. SAD leader Dhanda, who is also the counsel for the woman complainant in the rape case, contested polls against Simarjeet from Atam Nagar earlier this year. Both lost to AAP.

Meanwhile, a drama ensued when the power supply was snapped in the middle of the press conference at Circuit House, which is a government owned facility. Officials at the venue claimed that Balwinder had not taken permission to hold the press conference. “We are ready to pay the necessary fee,” said Balwinder.

Simarjeet in one-day police custody

A local court Monday sent Simarjeet Bains to 14-day judicial remand in the case, after his 7-day police remand ended. However, before he could be taken to jail, another local court sent him to one-day police custody in the Verka Milk Plant trespassing case.

On June 12, 2018, Sarabha Nagar police booked Simarjeet for ‘trespassing’ in Verka milk plant premises at Ludhiana, ‘threatening’ employees and forcibly testing milk samples in the laboratory. Bains had alleged a ‘scam’ of Rs 200 crore at MILKFED-run Verka plants of Punjab government.