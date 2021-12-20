Crops damaged in rain, hailstorm Cong seeks release of relief for farmers

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja on Sunday asked the BJP-JJP government of Haryana to expeditiously clear the crop-loss compensation claims of farmers.

Hitting at the state government, Selja said, “Over 1,05,828 farmers have applied to the agriculture department and sought compensation for the damage of Kharif crops. These include those farmers whose crops got damaged due to rain and hailstorm. The crops of these farmers have either been completely destroyed or the production has decreased.”

Selja said that to avoid protest by farmers, the state government has ordered special girdawari under the pressure of the opposition, but till now its full report has not reached the government. “Due to the anti-farmer attitude of the government, the report is lying on the tables of the officers in the districts. The government is not serious about giving compensation, so it is avoiding getting these reports to the headquarters. Because, the government does not want to pay the compensation amount to the farmers in any case,” Selja said in a statement.

She added that this time, farmers of Hisar, Rewari, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Jind districts suffered the most. Apart from this, in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Karnal, Gurgaon, Sonepat crops were also destroyed due to rain and hailstorm.

“These farmers have also applied for compensation as per the instructions of the government, while the crop damage during the special girdawari has also been confirmed. Despite this, the government is in no mood to give them compensations. Farmers have become financially weak due to the damage of crops. They have no money left for fertilisers, water, even pesticides for Rabi crops. Farmers have high hopes that they will get the compensations. But, the government wants to keep them indebted continuously, so that they can never stand before the government for their demands”, she added.

Demanding release of relief to farmers, Selja said, “Cotton, paddy and other crops of more than one lakh farmers were damaged in the state, but other reports, including special Girdawari are still stuck in the districts. With the intention of not giving compensation, the government is making an excuse that it has not yet received the report from the DC offices.”