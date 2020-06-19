Criminals use SIMs to download apps that enable encrypted calls

They do not use SIMs to avoid being traced through the device’s IMEI number. (Image: Pixabay) They do not use SIMs to avoid being traced through the device’s IMEI number. (Image: Pixabay)

Criminal lodged in various jails use SIM cards to download specific mobile applications on their phones to make encrypted calls instead of direct calls through the SIM cards, reducing the chances of being traced through devices’ IMEI numbers, revealed Dipu Banur during his interrogation.

Dipu Banur was brought to Chandigarh from Ambala Central Jail on production warrants in the connection with the Sector 33 firing incident.

Subsequently, a damaged SIM card, which was earlier used by him, was recovered from the central jail.

Sources said, “The modus operandi of some of the criminals is to download certain mobile applications by using Bluetooth devices. In fact, after downloading the applications, criminals used to destroy the SIM cards. It is not possible to track a cell phone through its IMEI number in the absence of the SIM card. The IMEI number can only be tracked when calls and messages are sent through the SIM.”

He added, “There are certain mobile applications, which show non-existing, non-registered numbers on the cell phone of the receivers. In a majority of extortion and threatening calls, criminals use these mobile applications.”

In the investigations related to the Sector 33 firing, the involvement of Dipu Banur, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, came to light with the arrest Karan Sharma, one of the five shooters involved in the firing at the house of liquor

baron Arvind Singla’s house in Sector 33.

Karan Sharma had reportedly disclosed in his interrogation that he was hired by Dipu Banur, who was lodged in Ambala Central Jail, for the firing.

Banur had tied up with Karan Sharma through WhatsApp call from inside the jail. Sharma is a hotel management student in a Mohali-based private institute.

SP (Crime) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Indeed, criminals are using SIM cards only to download mobile applications. The biggest concern is that they are getting cell phones inside the jails. Be it direct calls through SIM cards or VOIP calls or calls through mobile applications, these need smartphones, which are being made available to the criminals at certain jails.”

He further added, “We have evidence to support this fact in the case of Dipu Banur, as a SIM card used him was recovered from Ambala Jail. We are trying our best to gather similar evidences against others, including kingpin Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged at Bharatpur Jail.”

Dipu Banur was interrogated by the police team of the Sector 34 police station and the crime branch.

Banur provided significant leads in connection with the Sector 9 firing as well and also disclosed that a Chandigarh-based builder was on their target too, however, the assailants could not implement their plan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd