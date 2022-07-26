‘Criminals make fake calls to politicians, bizmen in name of Bishnoi, Brar gangs’

They say make hay while the sun shines. This is ringing true in Punjab, albeit in different sense of the word. Cyber criminals and other miscreants are using the name of dreaded gangsters to make extortion calls to politicians and prominent businessmen of Punjab as fear psychosis has gripped the state, following the murder of singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

In about two dozen complaints lodged by politicians and businessmen in Punjab after the murder of Moosewala, Punjab police investigations have revealed that cyber criminals and miscreants tried to use the name of gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar in at least half of the total cases.

Last month, Ludhiana police arrested two Chhattisgarh residents — Shakti Singh and Afzal Abdullah. The cyber cell of Ludhiana police also identified as many as 25 bank accounts being used for extorting money. From details of just five accounts, police have traced a total transaction of over Rs 1 crore, recovering Rs 11.76 lakh. Police are trying to obtain details of transactions made in 20 other accounts.

Explaining the modus operandi, Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that Shakti Singh had set up a garment manufacturing unit in Faridabad, which ran into losses during the lockdown, and he had to sell the machinery. In the meantime, he met with Bihar resident Raja Babu during a marriage function in Bihar’s Siwan. Sharma said that investigations revealed that Raja Babu, who had contested municipal elections and had digital imprints on social media platforms, struck a deal with Shakti to get open bank accounts in the names of various individuals – where Rs 15,000 would be paid to the people whose details would be used to open the bank account and Rs 10,000 per such account goes to Shakti provided that ATMs and other details were handed over to Raja Babu.

Police said while they have arrested Shakti and his accomplice Abdullah in assistance with Delhi police special cell and Chhattisgarh police, at least two other accused, Raja and the alleged kingpin Afzar-Ur, was wanted in the case where the accused posed as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang to make extortion calls.

As per Ludhiana police, the accused also used to send videos of guns and loading of cartridges in magazines to instill fear of death in the victims.

The names of gangsters were used in making extortion calls to prominent politicians as well after the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Amritsar police lodged separate FIRs after former MLA Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala of Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress leader and former deputy chief minister O P Soni approached police alleging extortion calls. Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-II Prabhjot Singh Virk however said the police investigations revealed that the ransom calls were made by cyber criminals. “Based on scientific investigation, it emerged that two accused from Jalandhar district made calls disguising as associates of Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide, demanding Rs 2.5 lakh from Soni and Rs 5 lakh from Bonny.” Virk said both have been arrested in the two cases and further investigations were on.

A senior police officer posted in Amritsar corroborated that during his interrogation where he was brought on remand, Bishnoi denied that any of his associate could make ransom calls for “such a meager amount”.

Notably, for over a month, Bishnoi who faces several cases in the State is swinging between different police districts after being brought from Tihar jail on a transit remand by Punjab police in connection with Moosewala murder case.

Faridkot police too had busted a fake module using Davinder Bambiha gang while attempting to extort money from well off even as they had no link with Bambiha gang, which is a rival to Bishnoi gang.

Apart from these “fake” extortion calls, the Punjab police are also dealing with fraudulent callers seeking money from Punjab residents, while claiming to be their relatives.

While there have been fake extortion calls in nearly half of the complaints, the Punjab police are also investigating the “real extortion” calls. On June 30, Ludhiana police claimed to have busted an extortion racket run by Canada based gangster Sukha Duneke and gangster Arshdeep lodged in Ferozepur jail.

Ludhiana police said they arrested seven accused named Lakhvir Singh alias Vicky of Rola village in Samrala, Lovepreet Singh alias Jaido of Mehal Khurd village in Barnala, Harvinder Singh alias Sunny of Raikot road in Barnala, Satnam Singh alias Satti of Shekha road Barnala, Dilpreet Singh alias Peeta Sarpanch and Manpreet Singh alias Gola, both from Sahnewal in Ludhiana.

The police said the accused were held after they tried to extort Rs 3 crore from a city-based businessman.