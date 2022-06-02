Criminals in Canada: Govt should push for extradition, says former DGP

With a Canada-based alleged gangster Goldy Brar taking responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, a bigger question has emerged whether the state police will push for the extradition of criminals operating from Canada. Former police officials are of the opinion that the state government should act swiftly, with the help of the external affairs ministry and bring the criminals to Punjab to stop them from committing further crimes.

Former Punjab DGP (Prisons) Sashi Kant said that since both Canada and India signed the extradition treaty back in 1987, there should not be any delay in bringing criminals operating from Canada. He added that though the treaty was signed to prioritise the extradition of radicals operating from Canada, murders are being committed by criminals sitting in Canada.

He added that when he prepared a report on drugs in Punjab, around 14 names emerged of people in Canada, who were involved in drug-trade in Punjab. “The extradition process for those people could not materialise as the requisite information about them could not be provided to the Canadian government,” he said.

Citing the example of 23-year-old Jassi’s murder case, in which two of the main accused, Malkiat Kaur and Surjit Singh Badesha, were extradited to India in 2019, Sashi Kant said that in case of heinous crimes like murders and terror related cases, extradition process comparatively takes lesser time.

“The state government must share the information and requisite evidences with the concerned agencies and then contact the Canadian government through proper channel. There will be no difficulty in bringing such criminals to India and try them for their crimes,” he added.

Police also found that Canada-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa was the brain behind the rocket attack at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Mohali on May 9. The former DGP said that the criminals operating from Canada think that they cannot be brought to justice but this is a miscalculation. When asked about criminal activities being carried out from inside the jails in India, the former DGP said that the jail staff should be rotated frequently.