Criminal plaint against Jalandhar Senior Dy Mayor

The court of Judicial Magistrate Jaspinder Singh on Wednesday issued summons to Senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljit Singh Bhatia in connection with a criminal complaint filed against him by Station House Officer (SHO),Maqsoodan.

The court issued summons after recording preliminary evidence as the statements of the cops were also recorded. Now the Senior Deputy Mayor has to appear before the court and seek bail.

The dispute pertains to throwing dirty water in the street in Bachint Nagar area. Earlier,too,an inquiry was ordered by Zonal IG,Jalandhar,to DIG,Ludhiana,into the allegations and counter-allegations between the duo.

The SHO even claimed that caste-related words were used by Bhatia against him. He filed a criminal complaint in the court against Bhatia,in which he made allegations under the SC/ST Act.

Kamaljit Singh Bhatia,in turn,alleged that the SHO used abusive language against him.

