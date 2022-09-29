scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Criminal associated with Canada-based Landa gang member arrested

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the arrested gangster, identified as Karan Malik alias Karan Mann of Amritsar, is said to be a close aide of Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, the main perpetrator in the Amritsar Improvised Explosive Device (IED) case.

DGP Yadav said that after getting intelligence that gangster Karan Malik has been taking shelter somewhere in district Jamui of Bihar, a team of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in a joint operation with the central agencies and the Bihar Police launched a search operation and managed to round him up in Darima village. (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested an operative of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa from Bihar for his alleged involvement in several crimes pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, assault and robbery.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the arrested gangster, identified as Karan Malik alias Karan Mann of Amritsar, is said to be a close aide of Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, the main perpetrator in the Amritsar Improvised Explosive Device (IED) case. Yuvraj with another person had planted the IED under the vehicle of a police sub-inspector parked outside his house in Amritsar on August 16.

Yuvraj is an associate of Canada-based gangster Landa. Karan Malik is a history-sheeter and wanted by the Punjab Police.

DGP Yadav said that after getting intelligence that gangster Karan Malik has been taking shelter somewhere in district Jamui of Bihar, a team of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in a joint operation with the central agencies and the Bihar Police launched a search operation and managed to round him up in Darima village.

The DGP said during the preliminary investigations, it has come to light that Karan Malik used to purchase .32 bore guns from an arms smuggler, identified as Sahil, for Rs 40,000 a piece.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 07:40:34 am
