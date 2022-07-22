Crime Branch arrests 2 men, seizes 770 cartons of IMFL

The Crime Branch arrested two men and seized 770 cartons of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) consisting of 9,240 bottles in a mini-truck near 3BRD light point Wednesday night.

Police said the accused were identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Mohali.

Police said the IMFL cartons were scheduled to be smuggled to Punjab from Chandigarh. Police said the role of the owner of a liquor vend in Sector 31 and one liquor godown situated in phase-1, Industrial Area, is under the scanner.

“There is a standard time in which liquor can be picked and transported from the liquor godown. According to the rules, the liquor cannot be fetched from the godown during late night hours. Moreover, the accused claimed that the liquor was taken to a liquor vend in Sector 31 but they decided to divert it to Punjab. The liquor vends cannot be open after 11 pm in Chandigarh. Then how could liquor be received in the liquor vend?” Inspector Rajeev Kumar, incharge of Crime Branch, said. The police said that a team of Crime Branch was on patrolling duty and led a naka on the dividing road of Industrial Area, Phase-2, Ram Darbar when the mini-truck was intercepted around 11.30 pm.

The truck was searched and a total 770 boxes of whiskey (190 boxes of Jubilee Special

Whiskey, 580 boxes of Rajdhani Whiskey — 12 bottles in each box & 750 ML in each bottle, total bottles 9,240).

A case under the Excise Act was registered at Sector 31 police station. The accused were later released on bail.