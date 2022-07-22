scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Crime Branch arrests 2 men, seizes 770 cartons of IMFL

Police said the IMFL cartons were scheduled to be smuggled to Punjab from Chandigarh. Police said the role of the owner of a liquor vend in Sector 31 and one liquor godown situated in phase-1, Industrial Area, is under the scanner.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 22, 2022 4:07:37 am
Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe truck was searched and a total 770 boxes of whiskey (190 boxes of Jubilee Special Whiskey, 580 boxes of Rajdhani Whiskey -- 12 bottles in each box & 750 ML in each bottle, total bottles 9,240).

The Crime Branch arrested two men and seized 770 cartons of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) consisting of 9,240 bottles in a mini-truck near 3BRD light point Wednesday night.

Police said the accused were identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Mohali.

Police said the IMFL cartons were scheduled to be smuggled to Punjab from Chandigarh. Police said the role of the owner of a liquor vend in Sector 31 and one liquor godown situated in phase-1, Industrial Area, is under the scanner.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“There is a standard time in which liquor can be picked and transported from the liquor godown. According to the rules, the liquor cannot be fetched from the godown during late night hours. Moreover, the accused claimed that the liquor was taken to a liquor vend in Sector 31 but they decided to divert it to Punjab. The liquor vends cannot be open after 11 pm in Chandigarh. Then how could liquor be received in the liquor vend?” Inspector Rajeev Kumar, incharge of Crime Branch, said. The police said that a team of Crime Branch was on patrolling duty and led a naka on the dividing road of Industrial Area, Phase-2, Ram Darbar when the mini-truck was intercepted around 11.30 pm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

The truck was searched and a total 770 boxes of whiskey (190 boxes of Jubilee Special

Whiskey, 580 boxes of Rajdhani Whiskey — 12 bottles in each box & 750 ML in each bottle, total bottles 9,240).

More from Chandigarh

A case under the Excise Act was registered at Sector 31 police station. The accused were later released on bail.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement