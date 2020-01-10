Crime against senior citizens on rise in Chandigarh, 64 cases last year

In 2018, Chandigarh witnessed an overall 4 percent increase in all kinds of registration of cases. (Photo: Representational/File) In 2018, Chandigarh witnessed an overall 4 percent increase in all kinds of registration of cases. (Photo: Representational/File)

Senior citizens are becoming more vulnerable to a crime against them by each passing year in the last three years in Chandigarh, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)-2018 report said on Thursday. The report was released in Delhi. The report states 48 senior citizens became victims of crime in 2016, 53 in 2017, and 64, including 33 women, fell prey to criminals in 2018.

The NCRB report comprising figures from all the states and UTs shows the highest crimes against senior citizens were reported in Chandigarh among all other UTs except Delhi, which has an Assembly making it equivalent to a state. As per the NCRB, any person more than 60 years of age is considered a senior citizen.

Chandigarh has also left behind certain states in connection with a crime against senior citizens. These states included Uttarakhand, Goa, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir. Most of the crimes that occurred with senior citizens are thefts, cheating, forgery, and house-trespass.

In 2018, Chandigarh witnessed an overall 4 percent increase in all kinds of registration of cases, including under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) than 2017. The NCRB report further shows a 5 percent decrease in the registration of IPC crimes in 2018 and 24 percent high registration of cases under SLL in 2018 than 2017.

The number of IPC crimes has gone down in Chandigarh but the cases registered under SLL, including the NDPS Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Excise Act increased in 2018 comparatively to 2017, the report says. The overall registration of FIRs increased in 2018 than in 2017. The report says cases of rapes, attempts to murder, robberies, burglaries and under the NDPS Act increased in 2018 than 2017.

The crimes covered under the IPC included heinous crimes and cases covered under SLL included people arrested under various special laws notified by the Central and state governments.

The report states, “5697 cases included IPCs and SLLs were registered in 2018. And 5462 overall cases were registered in 2017. In view of IPC cases, 3240 FIRs were registered in 2017 and 3072 FIRs were registered in 2018. In view of Special and Local Laws (SLLs), 2,222 FIRs were registered in 2017. And numbers were 2895 of SLLs’ FIR in 2018.” The detailed report suggests in the last three years, crime increased in Chandigarh despite the fact that under some of the categories cases were reported less.

