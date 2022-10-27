scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

CRIKC-CII exhibition to be held at Panjab University

The organisers of the exhibition expect that by holding this event, some of the technologies will get transferred to the industries and help in their commercialisation.

Researchers from Chandigarh Region Innovation amd Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) member institutes such as Punjab Engineering College, Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology etc., will be invited to showcase their technologies in this exhibition.

Come November 12, the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) of Panjab University in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Punjab and Chandigarh Administration, is going to organise CRIKC-CII exhibition on the campus of Panjab University.





First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:50:52 am
