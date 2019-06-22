Cricket of accord: Afghan students excited for India-Afghanistan match

(Written by Jaspreet Singh)

Advertising

The students from Afghanistan in the Tricity are eagerly awaiting the next Cricket World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, scheduled for Saturday. Many of these students, who have been living in India for several years, call it their second home. Most of them say, they are not worried about the winner, but they want the match to be exciting.

“My favourite player is Rashid Khan and I am excited about the upcoming India-Afghanistan match. I began watching cricket in 2015. It does not matter who wins, because India is my second home. I have been living here for the last three years and I like it a lot,” said Shukriya Sadat, 23, from Parwan province of Afghanistan.

“I will watch the match online with my Indian friends in my hostel room. I started watching cricket when I was 19-years old. I will support my country but India is also close to my heart. When India beat Pakistan in a recent match, I celebrated by going to a cinema,” said Rahm Khoda Haider, 24, who belongs to Takhar province of Afghanistan and is studying MA Public Administration at Panjab University.

Advertising

Another student from Panjab University, Nazamudin Asar, 25, who hails from Khost province and has been living in India since 2013, said, “I’m really excited about the India-Afghanistan match. My favourite player from India is MS Dhoni and from Afghanistan, I really like the way Rashid Khan plays. We, India and Afghanistan have historical relations. I see the upcoming cricket match between the countries as a win-win event. I am hoping, both the teams will play well.”

Mir Ahmad, 26, from Badakhshan province, also shares the same likings and excitement. “My family is also excited. They will watch the match in Afghanistan,” he said.

“It is a proud moment for Afghanistan to play against India, as India is a tough team. It will be an interesting match. It does not matter who wins the match because both are my country,” said Shokrullah Anwary, 24, who is from Nangarhar province.