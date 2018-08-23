CREST urges UT Police to provide space to install solar panels in its buildings

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has urged Chandigarh Police to make arrangements for installing solar panels in all its buildings as only 11 out of a total of 37 had been equipped with the system in the last two-and-a-half years.

The issue has been taken up by IFS Santosh Kumar, CEO of CREST, the monitoring authority, and Chief Conservator of the union territory (UT) forest department.

The total capacity of the installed system in the 11 buildings is 705 kilowatt ‘peak’ (kWp). These buildings are police headquarters, Sector 9; police lines, Sector 26; Sectors 36, 34, 26 and Manimajra police stations; Recruitment Training Center, Sector 26; DSP office police lines-26; MT Section in Sector 26; Horse Stable building in Sector 26 and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) complex in Sarangpur.

The IRB complex in Sarangpur tops the solar power capacity with 500 kWp. A kWp is the peak power of a solar power system designed to supply usable electricity by means of photovoltaics.

Kumar said Chandigarh Police officers were advised to analyse the remaining buildings, including the newly constructed police stations, in the view of installation of the solar power system. “Indeed, the installation of solar power system needs huge space on rooftops. An initial survey will be conducted by the police department. We are working with an aim to install the solar power system in all the government buildings. Besides these, we also urged the police department to use LED lights, instead of routine tube lights and bulbs. The issue was taken with Chandigarh police officers in the recently held Go Green Police Station and Go Green Police Force seminar held at police lines, Sector 26, two days back,” said the CREST CEO.

Sources in the police department said a survey is underway for identifying spaces in the remaining buildings where the solar power system will be installed. “The newly constructed police stations in IT park, Mauli Jagran, Sector 49, Maloya and Sarangpur is congested. There is not enough space on the rooftop of these buildings. The police housing quarters situated in Sector 26, Sector 42 and Sector 19 are also being analysed,” said a source.

DGP, UT, Sanjay Beniwal said, “We have started making all the police stations and police buildings eco-friendly and the solar power system is part of this. Work is on in this direction.”

