CREST: Startups with no prior experience not eligible for solar panel installation

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Society (Crest) clarified on Friday that startups without any prior experience in the field of solar panel installation will not be eligible for the second phase of solar power panel installation projects in Chandigarh. It was conveyed to the entreprenuers in a pre-bid meeting held at Prayavaran Bhawan in Sector 19.

The CREST officials also agreed to modify the conditions related to the work experience of the firms willing to participate in the bid for the solar power panels installation. Additional Director and ACEO, CREST, Abdul Qayum said, “We have decided to not allow any fresher/startups without having a prior experience in the field of solar power plants installation. At the same time, we have agreed to alter one of the conditions related to experience. The experience requirement is reduced from installation of 10kwp solar power plants to 5Kwp. Chandigarh is a small city and we cannot compromise on the quality. We want that the manufacturers/installers to have at least minimum experience in the field.”

The pre-bid meeting was attended by owners of over 50 micro and small enterprises and traders. The participants raised concerns over the condition of submission of bank guarantees and setting up of service stations, among others. Following the discussion, a six-member panel, under the supervision of Ambala-based small scale industry owner Umesh Garg, was constituted for providing more suggestions.

Among several conditions, the CFA claim limit will be Rs 10 lakh of the installation of solar power panel and companies will have to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 2 lakh. The CREST will provide 40 per cent of the total cost of the installation as subsidy, which will be reimbursed to the company after the completion of the set target. In phase 1, residents were being given 30 per cent subsidy for the installation of solar panels.