Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Crest starts getting applications from hybrid vehicle owners, people prefer two-wheelers

Officials said that so far, two owners of two hybrid vehicles, both two-wheelers, have applied for incentives as per the EV Policy 2022, both of which are being processed.

Many issues related to EV Policy involving hybrid vehicles were discussed at length by Crest officials and UT Adviser Dharam Pal on December 8. (Representational/File)
DAYS AFTER the Chandigarh Administration capped the price and the capacity of electric battery at Rs 20 lakh and 30kWh, respectively, as incentives to people opting for hybrid model vehicles, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology (Crest), the nodal agency dealing with electric vehicles, began receiving applications for the said incentives.

Officials said that so far, two owners of two hybrid vehicles, both two-wheelers, have applied for incentives as per the EV Policy 2022, both of which are being processed. A sum of Rs 5,000 is being given as incentive for 1kWh battery capacity, which will be capped at Rs 1.50 lakh, which means that the battery capacity should not be more than 30kWh.

The administration is yet to receive any request seeking incentives for hybrid four-wheelers, including strong hybrid and plugin hybrid, which cost Rs 20 lakh in the market. According to the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles) II, the ex-company price of a hybrid vehicle should be Rs 15 lakh to get incentives. However, the ex-showroom price of the same vehicle is working out to be Rs 20 lakh.

“Both the two-wheelers belong to different companies. There is only one automobile agency which manufactures strong hybrid four-wheelers that cost within Rs 20 lakh with a battery capacity below 30kWh. We can accept the incentive applications in case if the capacity is more than 30kWh but we can only give the incentive upto Rs 1.50 lakh, which automatically covers upto 30kWh. But the ex-showroom price of hybrid vehicle should not be more than Rs 20 lakh,” a senior officer with Crest, requesting anonymity, said.

Many issues related to EV Policy involving hybrid vehicles were discussed at length by Crest officials and UT Adviser Dharam Pal on December 8.

So far, the UT Administration has released incentives for 39 EV owners in the last 33 days. A total of 26 EV owners are likely to receive their incentives within the next two days. Officials also said that people have been showing an increased interest in the purchase of electric/battery operated two-wheelers, instead of four-wheelers.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:13:32 am
