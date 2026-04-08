Rs 75-cr IDFC First Bank-linked CREST scam: 3 arrested, sent to judicial custody

The FIR arose from a complaint by CREST officials regarding suspicious and unauthorised transactions in bank accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank, Sector 32. (File photo)

Highlighting their alleged role in routing siphoned government funds through shell firms, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police Wednesday arrested Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla and Ankur Sharma in connection with the Rs 75-crore IDFC First Bank-linked CREST scam.

The trio were later sent to judicial custody after being produced before a local court.

As per the police, Swati Singla is the wife of arrested bank official Abhay Kumar, while Abhishek Singla is her brother.

Advocate Shahzad Singh Jeji appeared for Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla.

The accused were brought on production warrant and interrogated in judicial custody within the court premises for nearly an hour. Thereafter, the police sought 14 days’ judicial custody.