CREST officials review floating solar power panel project

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) officials Wednesday inspected and reviewed the floating solar power panel project at waterworks station in Sector 39.

President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the work on October 9. CEO (Crest)-cum- Director UT Environment Department, Debendra Dalai, with the project manager inspected the work. The plant will be of the 2MWp + 3MWp capacity.

Dalai said, “Two tanks, i.e. number 5 and 6 upon which solar power panels will be installed, are ready and work of tank number 7 and 8 is going on. Our target is to complete this project by December 2022. At present, we are generating a total of 51MWp in Chandigarh and by 2022 it will increase up to 56MWp.”