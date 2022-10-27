scorecardresearch
CREST officials review floating solar power panel project

President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the work on October 9. CEO (Crest)-cum- Director UT Environment Department, Debendra Dalai, with the project manager inspected the work. The plant will be of the 2MWp + 3MWp capacity.

Two tanks, i.e. number 5 and 6 upon which solar power panels will be installed, are ready and work of tank number 7 and 8 is going on. Our target is to complete this project by December 2022.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) officials Wednesday inspected and reviewed the floating solar power panel project at waterworks station in Sector 39.

Dalai said, “Two tanks, i.e. number 5 and 6 upon which solar power panels will be installed, are ready and work of tank number 7 and 8 is going on. Our target is to complete this project by December 2022. At present, we are generating a total of 51MWp in Chandigarh and by 2022 it will increase up to 56MWp.”

