Chandigarh: Cremation ground staff member held for swapping ashes of two

POLICE ON Thursday booked a staff member of the Sector 25 cremation ground for swapping the ashes of a woman with another man.

An FIR was registered against Ishwar Singh (50) on the on the statement of Ravi Verma of Kaimbwala village. Ravi Verma’s mother was cremated at the ground three days back. Her ashes were found missing when Ravi went to collect them on Wednesday. He had kept the ashes in the locker facility offered at the cremation ground.

“Ravi Kumar placed his mother’s ashes in locker number 9 and was issued a token number of the same number. On Wednesday, when Ravi reached the cremation ground, he handed over the token to Ishwar Kumar, who is illiterate. When the locker was opened, the ashes were missing. Further probe revealed that Ishwar Kumar had handed over the ashes of Ravi Verma’s mother to a man from Sector 18, whose relative was cremated there. The ashes of the relative were kept in locker number 6. Ishwar Kumar mistakenly read the number 6 as number 9”, said a police officer.

A case was registered at the Sector 11 Police Station.