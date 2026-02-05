Creative writing and haiku workshop organised at GGDSD college

The Postgraduate Department of English, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, organised a six-day Creative Writing and Haiku Workshop aimed at nurturing literary expression and strengthening students’ creative skills. Designed to introduce participants to diverse forms of poetic and reflective writing, the workshop brought together eminent academicians, poets, and writers who blended theory with hands-on creative practice.

Principal Dr Ajay Sharma delivered a welcome address and applauded the Department of English for its sustained academic and creative initiatives. The inaugural sessions featured Prof Deepti Gupta, Department of English and Cultural Studies, Panjab University, and Neena Singh, a noted poet, author, and social activist.

A Fulbright Fellow with over 36 years of academic experience, Prof Gupta shared valuable insights drawn from her extensive work in teaching, research supervision, curriculum development, and university administration. Neena Singh, a banker-turned-poet from Chandigarh, spoke about haiku as a powerful form of expression, drawing from her experience as a published poet and founder of a non-profit organisation working for the education of underprivileged children.