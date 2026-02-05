Creative writing and haiku workshop organised at GGDSD college

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Postgraduate Department of English, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, organised a six-day Creative Writing and Haiku Workshop aimed at nurturing literary expression and strengthening students’ creative skills. Designed to introduce participants to diverse forms of poetic and reflective writing, the workshop brought together eminent academicians, poets, and writers who blended theory with hands-on creative practice.
Principal Dr Ajay Sharma delivered a welcome address and applauded the Department of English for its sustained academic and creative initiatives. The inaugural sessions featured Prof Deepti Gupta, Department of English and Cultural Studies, Panjab University, and Neena Singh, a noted poet, author, and social activist.
A Fulbright Fellow with over 36 years of academic experience, Prof Gupta shared valuable insights drawn from her extensive work in teaching, research supervision, curriculum development, and university administration. Neena Singh, a banker-turned-poet from Chandigarh, spoke about haiku as a powerful form of expression, drawing from her experience as a published poet and founder of a non-profit organisation working for the education of underprivileged children.
Subsequent sessions were conducted by Dr Urvi Sharma, Assistant Professor of English at Amity University, Mohali, an acclaimed author and scholar published by international presses such as Bloomsbury and Cambridge Scholars Publishing. The workshop also benefitted from engaging sessions led by Harender Kumar, Dr Poorva Trikha, Dr Mandeep Sanehi, and Balpreet Singh, who guided students on narrative techniques, reflective writing, poetic experimentation, editing, and publication pathways. The interactive exercises enabled students to experiment with multiple genres, refine their individual voices, and gain confidence in their creative abilities. The programme concluded with head of the department, Pooja Sarin, proposing a vote of thanks. The workshop was convened by Harender Kumar and Dr Poorva Trikha.
