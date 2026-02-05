Creative writing and haiku workshop organised at GGDSD college

Designed to introduce participants to diverse forms of poetic and reflective writing, the workshop brought together eminent academicians, poets, and writers who blended theory with hands-on creative practice.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 5, 2026 10:25 PM IST
creative writing(From left) Dr Ajay Sharma (principal, GGDSD college); Prof Deepti Gupta (Dept of English, PU); Neena Singh (poet); and Pooja Sarin (head of Department of English, GGDSD college) during the workshop. Express
Make us preferred source on Google

The Postgraduate Department of English, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, organised a six-day Creative Writing and Haiku Workshop aimed at nurturing literary expression and strengthening students’ creative skills. Designed to introduce participants to diverse forms of poetic and reflective writing, the workshop brought together eminent academicians, poets, and writers who blended theory with hands-on creative practice.

Principal Dr Ajay Sharma delivered a welcome address and applauded the Department of English for its sustained academic and creative initiatives. The inaugural sessions featured Prof Deepti Gupta, Department of English and Cultural Studies, Panjab University, and Neena Singh, a noted poet, author, and social activist.
A Fulbright Fellow with over 36 years of academic experience, Prof Gupta shared valuable insights drawn from her extensive work in teaching, research supervision, curriculum development, and university administration. Neena Singh, a banker-turned-poet from Chandigarh, spoke about haiku as a powerful form of expression, drawing from her experience as a published poet and founder of a non-profit organisation working for the education of underprivileged children.

Subsequent sessions were conducted by Dr Urvi Sharma, Assistant Professor of English at Amity University, Mohali, an acclaimed author and scholar published by international presses such as Bloomsbury and Cambridge Scholars Publishing. The workshop also benefitted from engaging sessions led by Harender Kumar, Dr Poorva Trikha, Dr Mandeep Sanehi, and Balpreet Singh, who guided students on narrative techniques, reflective writing, poetic experimentation, editing, and publication pathways. The interactive exercises enabled students to experiment with multiple genres, refine their individual voices, and gain confidence in their creative abilities. The programme concluded with head of the department, Pooja Sarin, proposing a vote of thanks. The workshop was convened by Harender Kumar and Dr Poorva Trikha.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement