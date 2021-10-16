Cracker ban order in Chandigarh: UT Police lodges 3 complaints

The Chandigarh Police has started registering FIRs regarding the bursting of firecrackers at the time of burning effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkarna on Dussehra Friday.

Police said at least three FIRs against the managing committees of Dusshera were registered at Sector 34 police station and Mani Majra police station. Azad Dramatic Club, which organised Dussehra in Sector 34, was booked at Sector 34 police station. An FIR was registered against Ram Leela Committee Sector 22 for bursting fire crackers while burning effigies at Sector 17 Circus Ground. The case was registered at PS 17. A source said, “Members of one of the booked managing committees in Mani Majra claimed that they burst the firecrackers on the assurance of a senior BJP leader, who told them that the use of firecrackers was allowed in Chandigarh. Most of the committies had given an undertaking in the area police stations about not using crackers.”

Police said that responsible persons will be arrested after verifying the available evidence, including video clips and pictures.

SP (city) Ketan Bansal said, “We have started registering FIRs for violating the administration’s instructions for not bursting the firecrackers. The guilty will not be spared. All SHOs were instructed to lodge FIRs.”

The Dussehra functions, including the burning of three effigies, were organised at two dozen places on Friday.

Around 900 police personnel, including traffic police personnel, were deputed throughout Chandigarh for maintaining law and order, and traffic flow. Ramleelas were staged at 25 locations in Chandigarh.

SDM (South) Rupesh Kumar raided a general store for selling firecrackers at Attawa in Sector 42. A case was registered against the store owner at Sector 36 police station.

SDM Kumar also ordered the sealing of Garg General Store, Attawa. The FIR was registered for violating orders of the State Disaster Management Authority.