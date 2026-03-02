Crackdown on drug traffickers: Police to attach car, bike worth Rs 7 lakh

In the first case, Darpan was arrested on October 1, 2022, by the Crime Branch Sector-26 team from Sector 31 with 100 grams of heroin.

In a major crackdown on drug traffickers, the Panchkula police has initiated the process to attach one Swift car and one Pulsar motorcycle worth around Rs 7 lakh in total, allegedly purchased from proceeds of heroin smuggling.

The action targets two brothers, popularly known as “Drug Brothers,” who have been involved in multiple narcotics cases in the district, said the police.

Acting under the Haryana government’s “Drug-Free Haryana” campaign, the police have begun proceedings under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act to confiscate properties acquired through illegal drug trade. After completion of legal formalities, the assets will be formally seized, added a police official.