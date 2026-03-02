Crackdown on drug traffickers: Police to attach car, bike worth Rs 7 lakh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a major crackdown on drug traffickers, the Panchkula police has initiated the process to attach one Swift car and one Pulsar motorcycle worth around Rs 7 lakh in total, allegedly purchased from proceeds of heroin smuggling.
The action targets two brothers, popularly known as “Drug Brothers,” who have been involved in multiple narcotics cases in the district, said the police.
Acting under the Haryana government’s “Drug-Free Haryana” campaign, the police have begun proceedings under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act to confiscate properties acquired through illegal drug trade. After completion of legal formalities, the assets will be formally seized, added a police official.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan stated that Darpan and Karan, residents of Khadak Mangoli in Panchkula, have been engaged in heroin trafficking for a considerable period. More than three cases related to drug smuggling are registered against the duo. Investigations revealed that the brothers used to procure heroin from Delhi and supply it across the Tricity region, often using their private vehicles for transportation, he said.
In the first case, Darpan was arrested on October 1, 2022, by the Crime Branch Sector-26 team from Sector 31 with 100 grams of heroin. On February 26, 2026, the process to attach his Pulsar motorcycle worth approximately Rs 1.85 lakh was initiated.
In another case, Karan was arrested on April 11, 2022, by the Detective Staff near Chownki village under Chandimandir police station with 6 grams of heroin. On February 27, 2026, proceedings were started to seize his Swift car valued at around Rs 5.15 lakh
Police Commissioner (ADGP) Sibhash Kabiraj has directed all police units to identify traffickers, trace illegal assets, and ensure strict legal action, including demolition of unlawful properties if required. He added that three special teams have also been formed to conduct awareness drives and support rehabilitation efforts.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram