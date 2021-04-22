Covishield, Covaxin doses stolen in Haryana’s Jind district

An inquiry was ordered to fix the responsibility and find the stolen doses. (Representational)

In a major security breach, 1,270 doses of Covishield and 440 doses of Covaxin were allegedly stolen from Jind district in Haryana. The alleged theft was discovered this morning when the health department’s staff found locks of the storage room broken at the Jind Civil Hospital.

“There were certain documents/ files and cash Rs. 50,000 that was untouched by the miscreants,” one of the investigating officers said.

Officials suspect that the doses were stolen to be sold in black market.

The matter was reported to the police and health department’s headquarters at Chandigarh. An inquiry was ordered to fix the responsibility and find the stolen doses.