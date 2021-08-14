Saluting the Covid warriors

‘This is a validation of my work’

Dr. Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services

“The year was replete with challenges for health care workers, with the second wave of Covid-19 consuming and testing us and our health care system. This commendation is very valuable, for it is a recognition and validation of the work you have done,” reflects Dr Amandeep Kang, Director of Health Services, while talking about the commendation certificate which will be awarded to her by the UT Administration for meritorious services in her field for having worked out effective strategies to counter Covid-19 in Chandigarh. Confidence, she says, is the key to face any challenge, emerge stronger than adversity and tackle every situation by finding solutions and giving your best, to the best of your knowledge and ability. “I am proud that we have jabbed 7,23,900 people with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, achieving a percentage of 99.19. We will be able to achieve our target of 100 per cent by August 15,” says Dr Kang, with a smile.

‘Everyone in the hospital deserves an award’

Dr. V.K.Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH 16

“I am elated and encouraged with the commendation and the recognition motivates you to go ahead and work, against all odds,” says Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, who will be presented with a commendation certificate by the UT Administration for his meritorious service in the field of health. Looking back at the testing time when the second wave of Covid-19 was at its peak, Dr Nagpal says that apart from the medical treatment of the high number of critically ill patients, they had to provide psychological support to both patients and their attendants, who were anxious and depressed. Dr Nagpal says that they were able to face many challenges, because they all worked together as a single unit, as every single person in the hospital worked tirelessly to save lives and braved high pressures to deal with every issue. “Everyone in the hospital deserves to get an award and I am thankful to everyone for their support, including the para-medical staff. The greatest learning has been to take on challenges head-on, motivate others, and work for the larger good and as a team,” sums up Dr Nagpal.

‘It’s a triumph of team work’

Prof. Sanjeev Palta, Nodal Officer, COVID-19 ICUs, GMCH-32

“Nothing is possible without a team effort and this was proved time and again during the second wave of Covid-19. That’s why I refer to my residents as my angels and force, as they not only supported me, but also encouraged me when the going was tough,” says Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Palta, Nodal Officer, Covid-19 ICUs, GMCH-32, who is being given a commendation certificate for his meritorious services. Professor Palta, an anesthesiologist, was instrumental in setting up and running five Covid ICUs in GMCH 32 and training junior doctors and paramedical staff for Covid care of patients.

The doctor says one of the biggest challenges during the second wave was to take care of the overwhelming number of critically ill patients not just from the city, across region. “In about 10 days, we had to start three ICUs, adding to the previous two, channelise resources and staff and ensure that from ventilators to monitors, everything was in perfect state. We could not afford any glitches. The support of the UT Administration, Director and Medical Superintendent of GMCH-32 was immense and we had one target- save lives.”

Palta recounts how everyone worked without any break. As the region faced a shortage of hospital beds. Dr Palta is also all praise for his family. “My family was my pillar of strength, and it is a proud moment for me, as my wife, Dr Anshu Palta, Professor, Pathology, GMCH-32, will also be presented an award of commendation for her conducting 86,000 Rapid Antigen tests,” he says.