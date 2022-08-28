scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Covid violation: Punjab and Haryana HC quashes FIR against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

After the FIR was registered, Khaira was summoned by the Chief Judicial Magistrate. Khaira then moved the HC seeking quashing of the summoning order and all other proceedings.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have quashed an FIR – and all the consequential proceedings arising from it – registered against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in 2020 for disobeying a public servant order during the Covid wave in Jalandhar. The matter was heard by a bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur.

The FIR against Khaira was registered on May 25, 2020, under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, at Police Station Division No. 4, Police Commissionerate, Jalandhar.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 01:12:25 am
