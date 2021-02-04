Covid vaccine drive: Haryana launches second phase, DGP first from force to get jab

Haryana recorded 73 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2.68 lakh on Thursday, while there were two more fatalities, the Health Department said.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava Thursday became first from the state police force to receive the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine as the second phase of inoculation drive commenced for frontline workers.

State Home Minister Anil Vij, who also hold the healths portfolio, launched the second phase of the vaccination drive in Gurgaon while the DGP and some other senior police officers got the jab at the state police headquarters in Panchkula.

Around 4.50 lakh frontline workers will get vaccinated in the second phase. “Around 65 per cent healthworkers have been vaccinated during the first phase. In the second phase, urban local body workers, sanitary workers, police personnel, civil defense workers, jail staff, employees of panchayati raj institutions and revenue department will be included alongwith the frontline workers,” Vij said.

Police Commissioner (Gurgaon) K K Rao and Deputy Commissioner (Gurgaon) Dr Yash Garg received the vaccine shots at Gurgaon in presence of Vij.

In Panchkula, the DGP said the entire police force had worked continuously on the frontline when Covid-19 was at its peak. “Besides maintaining law and order, each of our officers and jawans fearlessly ensured food to the poor and needy persons, safe home return of migrant workers and labourers and also took care of the elderly. During lockdown, the humane face of the police came to fore and police efforts in serving mankind were also recognized at the national level,” the DGP said.

Yadava said around 3,000 police personnel have been infected with the virus during the pandemic out of which 14 lost their lives. He appealed to the entire police force as well as the general public to come forward and get vaccinated in the upcoming days.

73 new cases, 2 deaths

Haryana recorded 73 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2.68 lakh on Thursday, while there were two more fatalities, the Health Department said. With a death each in Faridabad and Yamunanagar districts, the total number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,026, according to a bulletin.

The 73 fresh cases included 14 each from Gurgaon and Panchkula districts. The total number of infections rose to 2,68,209, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state on Thursday were 962, dropping below the 1,000 mark after many months, while as many as 2,64,221 have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.51 per cent, it stated.