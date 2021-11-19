Covid vaccine: 45 register so far at PGI for Covovax vaccine trial for kids in age group of 2-17 years

ABOUT two weeks ago, PGI had invited children between the age of 2 and 17 to volunteer for the second and third phases of trials of Covovax, developed by US-based Novavax.

The vaccine will be produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India and PGI is among the 10 institutes across the country conducting trials to study the immune response of the vaccine against Covid-19 in children.

“So far, the trials in other sites have been completed in the 12 to 17 age group. Our recruitment here at PGI continues in the age group of 2 to 12, with 45 registrations done till now. We have so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to seven children and I feel there is some apprehension among parents regarding recruitment in children below 7 years. We want to reach out to schools and parents to come forward to register for the trials, through circulars and other relevant information regarding the safety of the vaccine. So, this age group is from kindergarten to Class IV. The trial is for the community and the government can launch a vaccine only if data is available. Across the world, the vaccine trials have been very successful, with the Pfizer vaccine showing 100 per cent efficacy in adolescents. The sooner the children are vaccinated, they can resume school without any concerns, and parents too will feel more secure about sending them out. We can recruit about 100 children from the Tricity and urge them to come forward,” said Professor Madhu Gupta, the principal investigator of the trials at PGI.

The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine will be the fourth Covid vaccine to undergo clinical trials for children in the country and in the initial stages of the trials, the efficacy of Covovax is about 90 per cent. Two doses of 0.5 ml each are given on Day 1 and Day 21. “We check for the formation of antibodies before giving the second dose and then another sample is taken after about six months to check the immunogenicity,” added Prof. Gupta.



Parents of healthy children can come forward for the trials and according to Professor Gupta, the team at PGI screens the children for appropriate height-weight ratio and other parameters like BP, heart rate, etc., with a special team talking to parents about the entire process of the vaccination trial to make sure they understand each and every aspect and then give their approval. “We have given a link of the consent form on the PGI website for registration and parents can also contact us on our phone numbers, and we then give appointment and time slots for the trials,” shared Professor Madhu.

The consent form is available at https://forms.gle/rmFo2kJrjwivHaeA8 and can be sent at covovax2021@gmail.com 0t 7347665382 or 7347665383