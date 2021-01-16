COVID Vaccine: Four centres, 12,000 doses; Chandigarh ready for big day

An exclusive helpdesk no. 1075 has been set up, which will be attended by four doctors. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

UT ADMINISTRATOR V P Singh Badnore reviewed a presentation made by the Administration for vaccination in UT at the war room meeting held here Friday.

“Saturday is a big day, since vaccines will be administered all over the country to provide protection against the coronavirus,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

Badnore also directed the health department to provide 1,000 doses to PGIMER immediately out of the stock received for Chandigarh.

Director Health Services said Chandigarh received 12,000 doses on January 12 and vaccines have been scientifically preserved in the District Vaccination Store in Sector 16 Hospital.

With the present stock, initially, 5,400 persons can be vaccinated. She further said that the central government has approved the operation of four centres for vaccination, one in Sector 16 Hospital, two in GMCH, Sector 32 and one in Sector 48 Hospital. The list of beneficiaries is ready and all staff have been trained for giving doses as per protocol. Adverse Effects Committee has been constituted and four separate beds have been reserved for any eventuality.

An exclusive helpdesk no. 1075 has been set up, which will be attended by four doctors.

She also mentioned that a dedicated ambulance has been reserved for any eventuality. There will be a two-way link with the Government of India for on-time monitoring.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, also stated that PGIMER is fully prepared to vaccinate frontline health workers and once the vaccines are received, they will administer doses to eligible people.

At present, they have 66 Covid-19 patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which 17 belong to Chandigarh, 23 to Punjab, 12 to Haryana, 9 to Himachal Pradesh and remaining to other states.

Director Principal, GMCH 32, Dr Jasbinder Kaur said they have tested 366 Covid samples, out of which 51 were found positive. She also mentioned that there is a positivity rate of only 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile Dr Amandeep Kang, DHS, GMSH-16, said they have tested 11,373 Covid samples, out of which 3.9 per cent were found positive.

She also mentioned that 3,148 patients were examined in the flu clinic. Furthermore, five mobile teams have been deployed for random checking of persons to detect Covid symptoms, if any. She also stated that only one dengue case has been detected this week.

Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT directed the municipal corporation to keep ready a list of persons, who will be vaccinated in the second round. Administrator and senior officers will visit the centres on Saturday.

Badnore said the Administration must give full support to the new team in attending the civic works on priority. He specifically mentioned that the issue of garbage segregation should be resolved quickly.

CB Ojha, the new chief engineer, was directed to make a presentation regarding the status of ongoing projects in UT.

The administrator also directed the Home Department to call Administrator Advisory Council’s meeting in the first week of February to discuss various developmental issues of the city.

The Chandigarh deputy commissioner said 38,206 challans have been issued against the people violating Covid guidelines.

Badnore directed the deputy commissioner to intensify the effort and appealed to people not to indulge in any laxity in the matter, especially in areas like Sukhna and market areas.