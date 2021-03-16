Mondays now mega vaccination day: More than 5,000 people receive the jab in Panchkula

Considering the overwhelming response, the Health Department has decided to observe every Monday as 'Mega Vaccination Day' from now on.

In an all-state Covid vaccination drive that took place on Monday, as many as 5,839 persons against a target of 4000 were vaccinated in Panchkula at 42 vaccination centres.

The state thus vaccinated around 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in one day.

Considering the overwhelming response, the Health Department has decided to observe every Monday as ‘Mega Vaccination Day’ from now on.

Most of the beneficiaries who received the jab were above 60 years of age and between 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities. The Department had ensured that the Vaccination Centres were in close proximity to people’s residences even in the rural areas.

As many as 17,874 citizens in Panchkula have received the vaccination as yet, along with 8,155 HCWs and 8,880 FLWs.

The district also reported 42 new Covid cases on Monday, out of which 40 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside count.

The active case tally stood at 355, while the recovery rate stood at 95.55 per cent.

A total of 11,372 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 3476 persons from other districts testing positive as well.

Avoid elective surgeries, focus on Covid cases: Mohali DC to hospitals

Mohali: Following a spike in Covid-19 cases, the district administration has asked all the public and private hospitals to avoid elective surgeries and focus on treatment of Covid-19 cases.

An order in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that all L2, L3 hospitals shall provide an inventory of their beds (including ICU)/ ventilators to the District Nodal Officer and shall update the occupancy and vacancy numbers daily.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “The district has a strong private health infrastructure which has been crucial to supplement the public facilities for treatment of the patients throughout the pandemic.”

The DC added that it was essential to take steps to synchronize strategies for prevention and treatment of the disease in order to preserve human life and keep the case fatality rate (CFR) at the lowest.

Due to a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases, night curfew has been imposed in the district and six micro-containment zones have been made: one at Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur, two in Phase 10 Mohali, one each at Dharamgarh village in Lalru, National Dental College, Derabassi, and Vikas Nagar, Nayagaon.

This month, the district has seen a steep rise in the cases as 1,487 positive cases have been reported till March 14.

As many as 17 people have lost lives in the first 14 days of this month due to the infection. DC

Case tally

One person succumbed to Covid-19 in the district on Monday, taking the number of fatalities to 403. The district also reported 164 new cases.

The total cases crossed the 22,000-mark to stand at 22,026 with 1338 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 184 patients were also discharged upon recovery.

The DC further added that out of 164 cases, 97 were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 24 from Kharar, 18 from Dhakoli, 17 from Derabassi, five from Kurali, and three from Lalru.

In the last two days, as many as 370 positive cases have been reported from the district.

148 new cases in Chandigarh, 1,166 remain active

Chandigarh: On Monday, Chandigarh reported 148 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 23,244. The active cases stood at 1,166 while the UT has reported 358 fatalities as yet. As many as 70 people were also discharged. As per the latest data, 19,589 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The UT has conducted 280183 tests as yet.

Chandigarh Admin to screen students, teachers for Covid

Chandigarh: The UT Administration has started making arrangements for compulsory Covid-19 testing of all teachers and students regularly attending schools and colleges in view of rising cases in Chandigarh.

Sources in the administration maintained that teachers and students have the potential of spreading the disease manifold.

A final decision in this regard will be issued in coming days.

“We are planning on this front. The testing of all teachers, students is in our priority list. More restrictions can be come into force in the coming days. The rising cases of Covid-19 is a matter of concern. We are in the process of identifying the vulnerable areas. Recently, the UT administrator urged UT Police to initiate strict compliance of face mask wearing etc,” said Adviser Manoj Parida.

The UT administration had allowed reopening of physical classes in schools of the level of senior secondary classes last month.