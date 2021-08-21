Two including 25-year-old woman succumb to Covid in Tricity, 16 new cases

Two people, including a 25-year-old woman, succumbed to Covid-19 infection in Tricity on Friday. At least 16 new coronavirus cases were reported also reported here. There are 107 active cases in the Tricity at present.

Mohali: 1 death, 7 new cases

One Covid-19 related death and seven new cases of the infection was reported in Mohali on Friday. While the total number of fatalities increased to 1,058, the tally of cases stood at 68,558, with 54 active cases. DC Girish Dayalan said that three cases were reported from Kharar, two from Mohali and one each from Dhakoli and Gharuan. A total of eight patients were also discharged from the hospital.

Chandigarh: 1 death, 5 new cases

The UT reported five new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 62,056, with 43 active cases. A virus-related death was also reported as a a 25-year-old woman suffering from Covid-19 passed away at PGI. So far, at least 812 people have lost their lives due to the infection, as per the official figures.

The city has been reporting four new Covid-19 cases everyday on an average for the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, 2,268 samples were tested and 7,481 people were vaccinated.

Panchkula: 4 new cases

Panchkula reported four new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday. No virus-related death was recorded during the day. The active case tally was recorded at 10 on Friday.

A total of 40,342 patients have tested positive for the virus here so far, of which 30,667 hail from Panchkula. Meanwhile, 376 people have succumbed to the infection here. The district has conducted 4,00,656 tests so far.