Covid toll breaches 10k in Punjab; 40 percent deaths in the second wave

On May 7 last year, Punjab had reported 28 Covid deaths. After hitting a peak in subsequent months and registering a downturn later, Covid deaths returned to haunt the State during the second wave in March. (PTI Photo)

Covid deaths in Punjab breached the 10,000 mark on Friday since the outbreak with 40 percent of the fatalities occurring in the second wave from March 1 this year.

A daily average analysis of the fatalities since March 1 this year shows that 63 persons died of Covid in the State daily in the last 68 days.

And from March 1 when 1.82 lakh persons had tested positive for the contagion, the number rose to around 4.24 lakh persons by Friday (May 7), registering an increase of more than two times in new infections in only 68 days. The Covid case count began to increase in the last week of February this year.

On May 5, Punjab reported the highest ever toll of 182 in a day as compared to previous year’s highest single day high of 106 on September 2.

In terms of case fatality rate, Punjab has the highest rate of 2.4 percent in the country as compared to the national average of 1.1 percent, Maharashtra (1.5 percent) and Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh (1 percent each).

As of May 6, as per the Punjab government Covid response report, 19 out 22 districts reported more deaths in a week, as compared to the previous week.

Ludhiana, which has reported the maximum toll in a district (1489) by May 6, reported 135 deaths as compared to 83 deaths in the previous week. Bathinda district (448 deaths) reported the maximum increase in new fatalities with 102 deaths, as compared to 48 in the previous week. As of May 6, the three districts which reported lesser Covid fatalities as compared to the previous week were Gurdaspur, Ropar and Nawanshahr.