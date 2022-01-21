Covid third wave not ‘as dangerous’: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that “the Covid third wave has arrived, but it was not as dangerous. We, however, mustn’t be complacent”.

The minister said that the health department of the state was fully alert and ready to deal with the third wave, even as he urged the people to come forward and get vaccinated if not already done as testing, vaccination and treatment was free in the state.

The health minister claimed the state had done an outstanding job during the Covid crisis. He claimed that around 9,000 Covid cases were being reported at present, of which more than 5,000 cases are from districts having proximity to Delhi — Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat.

The health minister said that Haryana is the first state in the country where RT-PCR labs have been set up in all districts except Jhajjar. He added that soon a RT-PCR lab will be established in Jhajjar as well. According to the officials, the percentage of Covid vaccination in the adult population was 100 for the first dose, while it hovered around the 78 per cent mark for the second dose in Haryana.

Vij said that the state will also conduct mapping of health infrastructure so that all health services can be made available to people as per their requirements. The infrastructure mapping in the health sector is conducted to know the available healthcare facilities — including hospitals, blood banks and other related institutions. The exercise proves helpful in efficient decision making to suggest requirements of such facilities in new or left out areas.

“The mapping will be conducted soon for figuring out the needs of the people for health infrastructure,” said Vij, while dedicating 198 patient transport ambulances and 47 mobile medical units to the people of the state. He said the state government has procured additional 188 patient transport ambulances and additional 47 mobile medical units under “Atal Janani Vahini Sewa” to reduce maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate.