Covid spike in Mohali: Rule-breakers to be fined, no plan for night curfew yet

The district Administration said Monday that it has no plans of imposing a night curfew in wake of the increasing Covid-19 cases. The administration, however, started that it will issue challans for any violation of Covid protocol.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain told The Indian Express that they had taken measures to counter the wave of Covid-19 in the district and the restrictions will be imposed on public gatherings.

“We have already deputed teams for taking action against people violating Covid-19 protocol in the district.

There has been a steep rise in the number of positive cases in the last few days and we urge people to follow the guidelines,” the ADC added.

Replying to a question about imposing night curfew in the district, the ADC said, “No, there is no such plan as yet, but people will have to follow the guidelines. There is a sharp rise in the cases, as it is the third wave of the pandemic.”

The state government had authorised the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to impose the night curfew in case they feel the need to do so in wake of the hike in cases across the state, following which it was imposed in four districts.

Tally crosses 100-mark after 3 months

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 100-mark on Monday, after a gap of around four months. As many as 107 cases were reported, taking the tally to 20,971 with 859 active cases. No death was reported Monday. A total of 290 people have lost lives due to the infection in the district. As many as 244 patients also recovered on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that out of 107 cases reported Monday, a maximum of 87 were reported from Mohali (urban), two each from Kharar, Gharuan and Derabassi, five each from Lalru and Dhakoli, three from Kurali and one from Banur.

The DC further said that as many as 244 patients had also recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation.

A total of 19,722 patients have recovered so far.

24 new cases in Panchkula, 2,016 people get jabs

Panchkula: A total of 24 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, out of which 23 were added to the district tally while one was added to the outside count.

The active cases rose to 237 and the recovery rate stood at 96.5 per cent with as many as 10,670 people discharged upon recovery.

A total of 11,056 positive cases have yet been reported in the district with an added 3,399 persons from other districts testing positive as well. As many as 149 have also succumbed to the disease in the district. No covid related death was reported on Monday. The district has conducted 187,612 tests as yet.

Vaccination drive

As part of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, 2016 people were vaccinated in the district on Monday, including citizens, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

As many as 1657 citizens, 92 healthcare workers including 28 who received the first dose and 54 who received the second dose were given vaccinations. As many as 267 frontline workers, against a target of 400 were also vaccinated.

A 118 per cent achievement rate was recorded among the citizens on Monday. The district has administered 20,290 vaccinations as yet including to 7,247 healthcare workers, 6,064 frontline workers, and 6,979 citizens.

The vaccination took place at as many as 18 sites. ENS

79 new cases, one death reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: On Monday Chandigarh reported 79 new cases, taking the tally to 22, 397.

One person also died due to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 356. A 70-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident of Sector 38 West, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and hypertension, expired at PGIMER

The active cases stood at 725.

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 186 people in the age group of 46-60 years with co-morbidities received the first dose of the vaccine on March 8, while 2338 senior citizens were inoculated.

Till now, as many as 12318 health care workers have been vaccinated with the first dose and 12052 frontline workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. ENS