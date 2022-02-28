Covid positivity rate dips to 1.6% in Haryana

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana came down to 1.60 per cent on Sunday evening while the recovery rate was 98.70 per cent and fatality rate was ecorded at 1.08 per cent.

According to the Sunday evening Covid-19 bulletin released by the state health department, a total of 360 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State.

As on date, there was no active Covid-19 patient with Omicron variant.

Till date, 830 cases of Omicron variant were detected across Haryana, all of whom have already been discharged.

By Sunday evening, the total number of active Covid-19 patients in the State was 2,170 out of whom 2016 were under home isolation.

Two patients died due to Covid-19 in Gurgaon taking the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities in the State, till date, to 10,557.

A total of 383 patients recovered, today, taking the total number of recovered patients to 9,68,694.

In terms of Covid-19 vaccination, Haryana has covered 100 per cent population with first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while the second dose has been administered to over 85 per cent of the population.

Till Sunday evening, the State has administered a cumulative 4,11,00,259 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in Haryana.