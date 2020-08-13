Covid positive woman delivers healthy baby

The woman will not be discharged, even if she recovers, till the time her family members are not fully recovered. (Representational: Getty/Thinkstock)

In a first of its kind case in Kapurthala district, a woman migrant from Bihar, who tested Covid- positive last week, delivered a Covid- negative baby girl Monday. The newborn’s test report came Wednesday. The woman’s family is Covid-19 positive too. The woman, in her 20s, has been kept in the isolation ward of the civil hospital and her child is being looked after by the hospital staff.

“We immediately admitted her in the isolation ward when she tested positive and after taking several precautions we were able to do a safe and secure delivery of the child,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Jasmeet Bawa, adding that the test of the child was conducted and she was found negative.

“It was a great challenge for us too because this woman was the first woman who had delivered child after testing positive,” said Dr Bawa.

“We have 12 pregnant Covid-19 positive women in the isolation ward where special arrangements have been done for them,” she added.

The woman belongs to a poor family and the district administration is providing ration and required medicines to the family, along with all medical care.

The woman will not be discharged, even if she recovers, till the time her family members are not fully recovered.

The Civil Surgeon said that since immunity of pregnant women is low and they are more prone to coronavirus infection, so every pregnant woman here is being advised to get their Covid-19 test done at least a week before their delivery date.

