Covid positive inmates a concern for Chandigarh police

AS MANY as six jail inmates, arrested for various criminal activities were tested Covid positive in the last one week, raising a serious concern for the police personnel. Three of them are admitted in the police hospital, Sector 26. The three admitted include a woman drug peddler, a burglar and one vehicle lifter. Meanwhile, a woman inmate lodged in Model Burail Jail, along with her son was shifted to a hospital as the child was found Covid positive. Sources said, “The woman, who is a convict in a case of sodomy, deamnded immediate attention for her son despite the fact that the child was already under the care of doctors. She forced the authorities to make her talk to her family. The demand was rejected. Later, the child and mother were shifted to a Covid ward in a government hospital.”

“We have been very careful these days. It is a double dilemma for us. The positivity rate among the UT police personnel, especially ones posted in the stations and posts is already very high. We are being instructed to be extra conscious while making the arrests of suspects. The lockups are being sanitised repeatedly,” an SHO requesting anonymity said.

There are at least 17 police stations besides the independent investigation cells including the Crime Branch, District Crime Cell, Operations Cell, etc. SP (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Covid test for the people arrested for crime has become mandatory. As many of the arrested have turned positive, we made adequate arrangements. These suspects are being lodged in the Covid ward in the police hospital.” Earlier, the inmates were lodged at Covid ward in GMSH 16. But they were all shifted to the police hospital, Sector 26, after the escape of a woman drug peddler, Poonam, from the Covid ward in the government hospital.

Woman booked for breaking quarantine rules

Meanwhile, a woman, who was tested positive after her delivery in GMCH 32, was booked for breaking quarantine rules after escaping from the Covid ward. The woman is a resident of Mohali. She delivered a boy five days ago. Dr Abhishek, EMO of GMCH 32 reported that the she left with her son without permission on December 22. A case was registered.