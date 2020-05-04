Covid outbreak should be probed: ex-NIA prosecutor to SC

Surender Singh said that he has made a prayer before the apex court to issue guidelines to the MHA and the NIA to register a case and investigate the matter. (Representational) Surender Singh said that he has made a prayer before the apex court to issue guidelines to the MHA and the NIA to register a case and investigate the matter. (Representational)

Terming COVID-19 a ‘biological weapon’, a former senior prosecutor of National Investigation Agency (NIA) wrote a letter to the Supreme Court (SC) demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. He also attached a 70-page letter elaborating on the alleged conspiracy behind the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The former senior prosecutor Surender Singh told The Indian Express that he has urged the apex court to consider his ‘National Interest Petition’. He added that he has made a prayer before the court to issue guidelines to the MHA and the NIA to register a case and investigate the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.