Covid negative report mandatory for lawmakers, govt staff: Punjab Assembly Speaker

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh

All ministers, MLAs, government officials and staff entering the Punjab Vidhan Sabha premises for the day-long session on August 28 will have to bring their Covid negative report in order to gain entry.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh said that this step has been taken in order to ensure the safety of all those who attend the session. He also added that one third of the total staff of the Vidhan Sabha will only be allowed to be on duty on that particular day.

The Punjab Cabinet had recently approved the holding of the day-long session keeping in view the Constitutional necessity of holding an Assembly session within six months of the previous one. The government had justified the short duration of the session by citing the Coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the state and had said another session could be held once the situation stabilises.

The opposition has, however, condemned the government for approving only a one-day session saying that it was running away from debate and that it did not want to face the ire of the opposition over its failures on several fronts. The opposition has also alleged that the government fears a backlash from within its own ranks during the session over the deaths due to illicit liquor in Tarn Taran, Batala and Amritsar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.