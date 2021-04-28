Covid management in Chandigarh: Army to set up 100-bed facility at PU

Deserted look of Plaza in Sector 17 of Chandigarh during weekend lockdown in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Western Command authorities will soon be moving a Field Hospital from an Army formation to Panjab University International Hostel, Sector 25, to set up a Level-2 100-bed Covid hospital with oxygen support. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore made this announcement at a press conference on Tuesday that began with a two-minute silence in memory of frontline doctors and mediapersons who had passed away due to Covid.

Badnore also invited suggestions from journalists to tackle the current Covid crisis, while mentioning the many suggestions he had received from representatives of various political parties.

To meet the demand for more beds, Badnore said they have decided to give the building of Panjab University International Hostel to Western Command, Chandimandir. The Army will manage the 100-bed hospital, and the process will start soon.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Col J.S. Sandhu of HQs Western Command said this hospital will be of Level 2 category and will offer oxygen support to patients suffering from Covid“Any specialist treatment, if required, will be accorded by the Command Hospital Chandimandir. This hospital will be self-contained and will have its own medicines and other equipment as well,” said Col Sandhu. He added that the admission to the hospital will be decided by the Chandigarh Administration and the referrals will take place

from Government Hospitals in the city.

A liaison officer has been appointed by the Chandigarh Administration to coordinate with the Western Command authorities for setting up the hospital. Two sites were initially considered, one in Sector 23 and another in Sector 25, and the latter was finally selected by the Army.

The Field Hospital which is to move to Chandigarh has already been put on notice to move at short notice. Once the initial administrative issues with the accommodation have been sorted out in the next four to five days, the Army will set up the hospital in the minimum possible time.. Similar measures are also being undertaken in Mohali and elsewhere in the region.

O2/ Remdesivir

Badnore mentioned that the UT had set up three oxygen plants in hospitals. As for the rising demand for Remdisivir, he said that the UT has ordered 3,000 vials, which will be available soon.

Vaccination for all

Replying to a suggestion that there should be camps to inoculate journalists, who must be considered frontline workers, Badnore said like last year, they will organize a camp at the Press Club and also include testing in the camp. “We have overcome vaccine hesitancy to a large extent and we have received 1,10,000 vaccines to meet the demand,” he said. Many also suggested that societies, religious institutions, and dispensaries be involved in the process of vaccination.

Covid beds

Badnore said Panchkula, Mohali and Chandigarh must work together to battle Covid, as people from other states, are also coming for treatment here, and need beds. “We are increasing beds in hospitals, and PGI will treat only very critical patients, while moderate cases should be referred to GMCH-32, GMSH-16, Sector 48 Hospital, and Dhanwantri. ‘‘The need of the hour is to save lives, and keep the fatality rate down. We also need to appreciate that there are many arrangements in Chandigarh for patients. Mild patients who are home isolated are provided with kits.’’

OPDs

Replying to suggestions that OPDs must be operational in government hospitals, Badnore said OPDs should be run only by appointment so that there is no crowding in hospitals.