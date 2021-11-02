Covid impact: Focus on safety, Diwali gifts get healthier

From fitness packages and diet plans to immunity boosting foods and giloy plants, this Diwali, people are coming up with novel gift ideas. The pandemic has reminded us to make our health a priority, and conventional gift items will be replaced by health-centered ones.

Shreya Goel, Chandigarh based clinical nutritionist said that people are purchasing giloy plants, diet plans and fitness packages as gifts this Diwali apart from home made items. “Post Covid-19, things have really changed and people don’t have much funds. At the same time they wish to gift something with a health perspective view—either it is home made stuff or fitness packages. Diwali is not just about eating sweets. It is all about making your loved ones happy which comes with anything that is safe to eat and healthy to use. People are buying gift hampers from Rs 500 onwards which include home made diet food, ragi sheera and rose petal jams. Home made alsi pinni, paintings and botanical plants are also being gifted. One thing that is in vogue is gifting a giloy plant, which is good for one’s health,” Goel said.

She added, “Many people are also looking forward to gifting supplements…sweets get finished in a few days but collagen works for months. In fact, there is too much adulteration in food; if you see matthis or sweets, milk and paneer, there is a lot of adulteration. Kaju katli is the most gifted item and instead of silver it is mostly aluminium foil which is used on it which is bad when consumed, maize starch is being used in son papdi and other sweets. One gets can be affected with PCOD or hormonal inmbalances or allergies.”

Charanjiv Singh, Chairman of Chandigarh Beopar mandal told the Indian Express that the business has also reached pre-Covid-19 levels in markets now. “Lot of immunity boosting foods like kadhas, amla or alovera juices are being gifted by people. Different types of tea bags and things that strengthen your immune system like turmeric based drinks are also being gifted,” Singh said.

He added that the vaccination has played quite an important role in taking business to pre-Covid-19 levels. “Last Diwali, there was lot of fear. This time, as almost everyone has got the first dose, there is a level of confidence that people have while moving out. The vaccination has helped a lot in reviving our businesses,” Charanjiv said.

Deepak Aggarwal, Founder of Auric, an Ayurveda-focused health and wellness startup, said that people are gifting everything around wellness now. “Sweets, sugar laden Juices, chocolates and dry fruits were the most popular gifting items before Covid-19. While dry fruits still remain favourite, I see tea, millet cookies and copper merchandise doing well. People have become sustainable and conscious. They care about their healthy living as well as that of others. The most popular gift sets nowadays are copper mugs, moringa masala tea and ashwagandha hot chocolate. Indeed, wellness has become important for gifting,” Aggarwal said.